December 21 is National Coquito Day! A holiday to celebrate one of Puerto Rico’s most delicious contributions to mixology. Coquito embodies the island at its best! Besides been open spirit, cozy and festive, this traditional Christmas drink keeps families together through generations. Often compared to eggnog, Puerto Rican families create their recipes to be passed down for decades.

A good Coquito can be enjoyed as an aperitif or as an after-dinner drink; however, receiving or giving a bottle of this homemade drink could be considered as another way to let the other person how much you care about them.

Unfortunately, it is unknown how the recipe began. Still, luckily this sweet and strong drink kicks off the holiday in Thanksgiving, makes its prominent appearance during the Christmas season, and continues making our taste buds happy until Día de los Reyes — and beyond *wink, wink*.

Coquito has four main ingredients (coconut milk, coconut cream, Puerto Rican rum, and sweetened condensed milk); however, hundreds of variants exist based on location and family traditions. And although not every Coquito will taste the same, they are usually equally exquisite.

Find below three recipes of Coquito that will make you say “mmm mmm mmm.”

