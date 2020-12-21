Just because the holidays look different in 2020, doesn’t mean we can’t raise a glass to the most wonderful time of the year safely from our ho-ho-homes. Whether you’re enjoying a virtual Christmas with loved ones, or toasting the end of 2020, we’ve rounded up over 30 festive drink recipes so you can have yourself a merry little cocktail this holiday season. Best of all, thanks to delivery services like Instacart and Drizly, you—if you’re 21 or older—can have alcohol delivered right to your door, depending on where you live.

Scroll for holiday cocktail recipes and cheers to a happy, healthy New Year: