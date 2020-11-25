While not everyone will be together at the dinner table this Thanksgiving, you can still cheers your loved ones safely from six feet away or via Zoom. Whether you’re celebrating the holiday virtually or with your COVID-19 bubble, give thanks and raise your gobble-let for a toast with one of these festive cocktail recipes. We’ve also included dessert-worthy sips for your post-Turkey delight.

Scroll for 27 drink recipes to try—if you’re 21 or older—this Thanksgiving...you’ll be thankful you did!