Yo ho ho and a bottle of rum! Aug. 16 is the perfect excuse to crack open that bottle to celebrate National Rum Day. While you might not be at a beach to enjoy a rum cocktail, spirit lovers (21 and older) everywhere can still toast the holiday safely at home with these delectable drink recipes shared with HOLA! USA. So what are you waiting for? Drink up me hearties, yo ho!

Scroll for 11 drink recipes...