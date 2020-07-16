We all know that women everywhere are all #bosschicas regardless of the industry they may work in. They can kill it in any arena and are always sure to bring the heat — especially when they take up a chefs coat. The following seven Latinas are women that everyone should not only know, but whose culinary prowess should be highly regarded. From all of their creative visions to their unique ways of honoring the traditions of their ancestors, these women are true reinas in their own right and have all showed up and taken a seat at the table.

