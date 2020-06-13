Rosé wine has a special place in the hearts of many. This pleasantly colored wine has a long and rich history stemming from the beautiful country of France. What distinguishes this wine is partly due to how it’s made. Rosé is influenced by the incorporation of the grape skins and is thought to be the oldest form of wine. There are many ways that rosé drinkers around the world call it: French, Portuguese, and English-speaking countries call it rosé, Spanish-speaking companies call it rosado and Italy calls it rosato. Below we’ve included celebrities who love rosé so much that they went into the wine-making business to create their own labels. For starters, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still part owners of Miraval despite their divorce to newcomer John Legend .