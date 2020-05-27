Ingredients:
- 2 cups mashed very ripe bananas
- 4 eggs
- 2⁄3 cups canola oil, plus a little more to grease the pan
- 2 cups all-purpose flour, plus a little more for dusting the pan
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 (3.5-ounce) box vanilla instant pudding mix
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1½ teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
- 1 (3.5-ounce) bar dark chocolate, chopped into chunks Salted butter, for serving
Preparations:
1 - Preheat the oven to 325°F.
2 - In a large bowl, mix the mashed bananas, eggs, and oil and set aside.
3 - In another bowl, mix together the flour, baking soda, salt, sugar, and pudding mix. Mix the dry ingredients into the bowl of wet ingredients, but avoid using a mixer. Do this part manually to keep the end result nice and fluffy.
4 - Chop up the dark chocolate bar. Add that and the shredded coconut to the batter.
5 - Grease the pan (this means rubbing lots of butter all over it) and coat the butter in a layer of flour. Flip the pan upside down to shake out the excess flour.
6 - Bake until the cake bounces back when pressed or if a toothpick comes out clean when poked in. Depending on the pan, your baking time will vary. With a bundt pan, estimate around 60 to 80 minutes, depending on how deep it is. Let it cool for about 10 minutes and flip it onto a clean plate or tray for serving.
7 - Enjoy it warm with butter or a scoop of ice cream! Keep it either refrigerated or left out in an airtight container.