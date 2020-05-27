Ingredients:

- 2 cups mashed very ripe bananas

- 4 eggs

- 2⁄3 cups canola oil, plus a little more to grease the pan

- 2 cups all-purpose flour, plus a little more for dusting the pan

- 2 cups sugar

- 1 (3.5-ounce) box vanilla instant pudding mix

- 1 teaspoon baking soda

- 1½ teaspoons kosher salt

- 1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

- 1 (3.5-ounce) bar dark chocolate, chopped into chunks Salted butter, for serving

Preparations:

1 - Preheat the oven to 325°F.

2 - In a large bowl, mix the mashed bananas, eggs, and oil and set aside.

3 - In another bowl, mix together the flour, baking soda, salt, sugar, and pudding mix. Mix the dry ingredients into the bowl of wet ingredients, but avoid using a mixer. Do this part manually to keep the end result nice and fluffy.

4 - Chop up the dark chocolate bar. Add that and the shredded coconut to the batter.

5 - Grease the pan (this means rubbing lots of butter all over it) and coat the butter in a layer of flour. Flip the pan upside down to shake out the excess flour.

6 - Bake until the cake bounces back when pressed or if a toothpick comes out clean when poked in. Depending on the pan, your baking time will vary. With a bundt pan, estimate around 60 to 80 minutes, depending on how deep it is. Let it cool for about 10 minutes and flip it onto a clean plate or tray for serving.

7 - Enjoy it warm with butter or a scoop of ice cream! Keep it either refrigerated or left out in an airtight container.

