by David Powell, Hudson Whiskey Brand Ambassador
Ingredients:
- 1.5 parts Hudson Baby Bourbon
- 1 part Aperol aperitif
- .5 part fresh lemon juice
- .5 part honey syrup
- Half-dropper of Bittermens Elemakule Tiki Bitters (comes in dropper format—2 dashes if decanted into dasher bottle )
Preparations:
1 - Add ingredients to shaker with ice, and shake to chill.
Center drink with Foam
1 - Shaken with egg white or .75 oz aquafaba (chickpea water), strained into cocktail glass, and garnished with lemon twist.
Left side drink in tall glass
1 - Strained over ice and topped with soda and garnished with lemon wedge.
Right side drink in small glass
1 - Strained over the rocks and garnished with lemon wedge & cherry.