Ingredients:

- 1 ½ parts Hornitos® Black Barrel® Tequila

- ¾ part fresh ruby red grapefruit juice

- ¾ part fresh lime juice

- ½ part agave syrup Jalapeño Grapefruit

Preparations:

1 - Lightly muddle ¼ grapefruit and 4 slices jalapeño in a shaker. Combine remainder of ingredients into the shaker over ice and shake vigorously.

2 - Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a grapefruit slice.