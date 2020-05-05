From Dreams Resorts & Spas
Ingredients:
- Grenadine
- Sugar
- Ice
- Cup of orange juice
- 1.2 oz Shot of tequila
- 1.2 oz Shot of coconut rum
- Splash of grenadine
- Squeeze of lime
- Squeeze of lemon
- Splash of lemon lime soda
Preparations:
1 - Pour grenadine on a flat plate lightly covering the surface
2 - Pour sugar on a flat plate lightly covering the surface
3 - Rim your glass by dipping into the grenadine, then the sugar
4 - Fill half of the glass with ice
5 - Add orange juice and a shot of tequila, followed by a shot of coconut rum and a splash of grenadine
6 - Squeeze of lemon, squeeze of lime
7 - Pour liquid into a cocktail shaker and shake
8 - Pour into your glass
9 - Fill the remainder with lemon limesoda or sparkling water
10 - Garnish with a slice of lemon or lime