By Chef Brad Kilgore, Kilgore Culinary & AlterQ (Miami, FL)
Ingredients:
Roasted Heirloom Tomato/Bitter greens
- 6 heirloom tomatoes, cut lengthwise and seeded
- 1 zucchini
- 3 garlic cloves
- 3 cups of Rucola Labneh (use goat cheese if preferred)
Za’tar and garlic croutons
- 1 cup oil
- 3 roasted Garlic Cloves
- ½ TBS of za’tar Vinaigrette
- ½ cup of Olive Oil
- 2 TBS of Vinegar
- 1 tsp of Sumac
- 1 tsp of Za’tar Juice
- ½ lemon
- 1 tsp sugar
- Pepper and Salt to taste
- 1 TBS of Grain Mustard
Preparations:
Tomatoes
1 - Roast tomato, sprinkled with salt and oil at 275* F for two hours.
2 - Roast garlic and zucchini at at 425 F until it starts to caramelize, let cool and reserve.
Za’tar and garlic crouton
1 - Cut bread in bite size cubes
2 - Mix oil with garlic, za’tar in blender, then toss bread in it, place in oven and toast.
Vinaigrette
1 - Place all ingredients in the blender and blend until incorporated
To plate
1 - Toss greens with vinaigrette and place in the bottom, arrange tomatoes and zucchini, cheese with the croutons on top and top with a little more dressing.