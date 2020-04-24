By Chef Ryan McLaughlin, Executive Chef at Dexter’s New Standard (Winter Park, FL)

Ingredients:

- 1 Heirloom tomato

- Extra virgin olive oil (enough for drizzlint)

- 1 ball of Burrata cheese (or buffalo mozzarella)

- Salt and pepper to taste

- Basil

Preparations:

1 - Simply slice the tomatoes into the thinnest rounds possible and season them with salt and fresh cracked black pepper, layer them around the plate in a pinwheel like pattern, showing the variety of colors of the tomatoes.

2 - Then we place a ball of burrata cheese or buffalo mozzarella in the middle, drizzle some really good olive oil over the top, garnish with fresh torn basil and that is all it needs.

-

Words from Chef Ryan McLaughlin

“In terms of flavor, these are ingredients that require a lot of care and attention. In this case it is about letting the ingredients be the star and doing the least amount of preparation to them.

This is a dish where the flavor is already there and it’s a case of buying the best, freshest, seasonal ingredients with the budget you have to work with. I’ve been using and purchasing Waterkist Farms (in Sanford, Florida) tomatoes for over ten years now and know they are just that.

The sweetness and slight acidity of the tomatoes is balanced with the cheese and the olive oil and salt and pepper just bring it all together and elevate things to the next level.”