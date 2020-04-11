Ingredients:

- 1 package (8 ounces) whipped cream cheese

- 1 tablespoon packed brown sugar

- 1 teaspoon McCormick® Coconut Extract

- 8 slices Nature’s Own® Perfectly Crafted™ Bread

- 5 eggs

- 1 cup milk

- 1 teaspoon McCormick® Cinnamon, Ground

- 1 teaspoon McCormick® Pure Vanilla Extract

- 1 tablespoon butter

Preparations:

1 - Mix cream cheese, brown sugar and coconut extract in small bowl until well blended.

2 - Spread 2 tablespoons cream cheese mixture on each of 4 slices of bread.

3 - Press the other 4 slices of bread on top to form 4 sandwiches. Beat eggs with wire whisk in 13x9-inch baking dish.

4 - Stir in milk, cinnamon and vanilla extract until well blended. Dip sandwiches in egg mixture, soaking for 1 minute on each side.

5 - Melt butter in large nonstick skillet or griddle on medium-low heat. Place sandwiches in skillet.

6 - Cook 4 to 5 minutes per side or until golden brown. Serve with maple syrup, if desired.