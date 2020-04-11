Ingredients:
Blueberry “Cheesecake”
- 1 (10-ounce) bag frozen blueberries (or raspberries or strawberries)
- ¾ cup full-fat coconut milk
- ¾ cup maple syrup
- 1 ½ cup raw cashews or almonds, soaked 2 hours and drained
- ¾ cup coconut oil Pinch of sea salt
Crust
- ½ cup Justin’s Peanut Butter
- 8 medjool dates, pitted
- ½ cup peanuts
- ½ cup oats
Preparations:
1 - To make the cheesecake, combine frozen berries, coconut milk, and maple syrup in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and cool.
2 - In a high-speed blender, combine cashews or almonds, coconut oil and salt.
3 - Pour in cooled blueberry mixture, and blend until smooth and creamy. Pour or scoop mixture into 12 silicone muffin tins.
4 - Make the crust by combining all crust ingredients in the bowl of a food processor. Process until mixture forms a sticky ball.
5 - Top cheesecake mixture with crumbled crust, and press down slightly.
6 - Freeze 4 hours to overnight.
7 - Serve straight from the freezer, and keep extra cheesecakes frozen until ready to eat.