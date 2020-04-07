To give the palate the pleasure it deserves, while also sticking to your diet, there's nothing better than a handful of nuts. But just a handful, don't go overboard.
They provide a lot of calories in a tiny package, which is why in order to benefit from what they have to offer, you should eat them in moderation, otherwise they will turn your balanced diet into a not-so-balanced one. Try almonds, hazelnuts, cashews, walnuts, pistachios, or peanuts.
Now you can add these carbohydrates to your nutritional plan without remorse, and it won't be long before you notice the difference in your measurements.