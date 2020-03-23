“It’s my honest opinion that people should stock up on fruits and vegetables and attempt to source them from local farmers and sources that support local communities.

Currently, it’s not easy to go to the grocery store and stock up on food, toilet paper, etc., meanwhile the farms we source these valuable commodities from are forced to make tough decisions as to whether or not they should shut down their farms or greenhouses and start again after this passes.

We’re all in it together and that’s why I feel supporting people like farmers where possible, is the best case. Farmers markets are being canceled and that takes their livelihood, just like we’re facing in the restaurant industry. When I see the shelves at stores pilfered completely, but the produce section still stocked, I fear that people don’t know healthy practices or how the immune system responds to the food we eat.”