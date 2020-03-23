Ingredients:
- ¼ White Onion, minced
- ½ lb Bella Mushrooms
- ⅔ cup of Chopped Walnuts
- 1 Can Chickpeas, drained & chopped
- 1 Pkg Siete Mild Taco Seasoning
- 1 teaspoon of Tomato Paste
- 1 teaspoon of Apple Cider Vinegar
- 2 teaspoon of Avocado Oil
- ⅔ cup of water
- 1 Jar Siete Mild Cashew Queso
- 1 Bag Siete Grain Free Dip Chip
Preparations:
1 - In a large pan heat avocado oil on medium-high. Saute onions for 5-8 mins until translucent.
2 - Rough chop bella mushrooms. Raise heat to high and add mushrooms. [Note: Make sure pan is large enough so mushrooms are not piled so they don’t sweat.]
3 - Sear mushrooms and add walnuts and chickpeas. Add tomato paste and combine everything, adding water to dilute the tomato paste and coat everything. Reduce heat to medium.
4 - Add Siete Mild Taco Seasoning and apple cider vinegar. Cook everything together for 5-10 mins.
5 - Heat Siete Mild Nacho Cashew Queso over medium heat in a separate pan until hot. Transfer queso over to a serving bowl.
6 - Add some chorizo filling to the center of the bowl of queso. Do not mix together.
7 - Serve with Siete Grain Free Dip Chips.