A smoothie can work wonders to your health, especially when allergy and flu season kicks in. Smoothies gained popularity with the invention of the blender in the 1920s and now they are considered a great meal to improve overall health. From protein-based smoothies to superfood smoothie bowls, this breakfast meal is easy to prepare and packed with many nutrients. Smoothies contain good sources of protein, fiber, and vitamins that help balance weight and improve the immune system. We have compiled the most delicious and immune-boosting smoothies that will beat the cold.