The humble margarita has come a long way since its reported inception in 1938. It is said that the iconic drink was created by Carlos "Danny" Herrera at his restaurant Rancho La Gloria, which was located between Tijuana and Rosarito in Baja California. He had allegedly created the cocktail for one of his customers who had a spirits allergy, but wasn’t allergic to tequila. To make a classic marg, you only need a few base ingredients: tequila, lime, simple syrup, orange liqueur and salt. From there, you can build and create an unfathomable variety of margaritas. Below we’ve gathered some tremendously clever and delicious margarita recipes that will help you celebrate National Margarita Day as you should — we a drink in hand.