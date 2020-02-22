Created by mixologist Eric Ribeiro
Ingredients:
- 6 oz. Tequila Don Julio Reposado
- 1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
- 1 Avocado (Skin and pit taken out)
- Pinch of salt
- Cilantro (optional)
- Chili Lime Salt
Instructions:
1- Combine Tequila Don Julio Reposado, fresh lime juice, avocado, and salt into a blender with 2 1/2 cups of crushed ice.
2 - Blend until texture is smooth.
3 - Pour contents into a rocks glass rimmed with chili lime salt over fresh ice.
4 - Garnish with cilantro and a lime wheel.
Glass: Rocks rimmed with chili lime salt
Garnish: Lime and Cilantro