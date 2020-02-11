Created by Mixologist Eric Ribeiro
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz Buchanan’s 12-Year-Old DeLuxe Blended Scotch Whisky
- ¾ oz Fresh Lemon Juice
- ½ oz Simple Syrup Ginger Beer for Top
2 Fresh Strawberries for garnish
Fresh Rosemary Sprig for garnish
Preparation:
1 - Combine Buchanan’s 12-Year-Old DeLuxe, fresh lemon juice, and simple syrup into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well.
2 - Strain contents into a highball glass over fresh ice.
3 - Fill to top with ginger beer. Garnish with fresh strawberries and fresh rosemary sprig.