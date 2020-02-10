Created by Elliott Clark, @apartment_bartender

Ingredients:

- 1 oz Bourbon

- 1 oz Cognac VSOP

- ¼ oz Spiced Cooper & Thief Red Blend Wine Syrup*

Dash of Angostura Bitters Dash of Orange Bitters

Preparation:

1 - Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir to chill the cocktail, and strain into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a lemon twist.

*For the Cooper & Thief Red Blend Wine Syrup: In a medium saucepan, combine 1 cup of Cooper & Thief Red Blend and 1 cup of sugar. For added spice, add in broken cinnamon sticks, all spice, star anise, and cloves. Bring to a light simmer, and gently stir to dissolve the sugar. Strain out the solid and store the syrup in a glass jar in the refrigerator.