Super Bowl LIV is right around the corner — on Sunday, February 9, we will see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in an epic battle for the title of Super Bowl Champion. Not only that, but we get to see the history-making performances of Latina superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira as they take the Super Bowl Pepsi Halftime Show stage by storm with their stellar setlist of jams.

But what would all this action be without some incredibly epic drinks to enjoy as we root for our favorite team and watch two of our favorite Latinas kill it on stage. Not the same, that’s for sure. Below we’ve gathered some touchdown-worthy drinks that are sure to get you the trophy for ‘hostess with the mostest’ this Super Bowl Sunday.