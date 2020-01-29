Ingredients:
12 oz Johnnie Walker Black Label
4 Handfuls Mint leaves
6 oz Fresh lime juice
6 oz Clover Honey
6 oz Filtered water
1 750 ml bottle Cold, Dry Prosecco
1 Ice Block
Preparation:
- Place lime, honey, and half the mint in a punch bowl.
- Press the mint gently with a muddler, and add Johnnie Walker Black Label and water.
- Place your ice block in the bowl, and the rest of the mint leaves.
- Just before your guests are about to enjoy the punch, pour in the bottle of prosecco slowly, and stir gently. Enjoy.