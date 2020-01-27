Ingredients:
Chocolate Cake Layers:
1 Pound Butter
2 Pounds Sugar
1 Tablespoon Baking Soda
1 Teaspoon Baking Powder
1 Teaspoon Salt
1.5 Cups Cocoa Powder
3 Cups Buttermilk
1 Pound All Purpose Flour Chocolate Pudding
Layers:
1 1/2 Cups Sugar
1/2 Cup Cornmeal
1/2 Cup Cocoa Powder
2 Eggs
3 Cups Milk
1 Qt. Heavy Cream
1 Pound Semi-sweet Chocolate
2 Tablespoons Butter
Preparation:
Chocolate Cake:
- In a large bowl, cream sugars and beaten eggs until light and fluffy and buttermilk until completely combined.
- In a medium bowl, sift together flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and cocoa powder, mixing until fully incorporated. Add the flour mixture to the sugar mixture and beat until smooth.
- Pour batter into greased layer pans. Bake for 35-40 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean when inserted into the center of each cake.
- Set on a wire rack to cool, at least one hour, or frosting will melt.
Chocolate Pudding:
- Put cream, milk, sugar, and cocoa in a nonreactive saucepan.
- Bring to a simmer, over medium-high heat.
- Remove from the heat. Whisk in cornstarch, eggs in a bowl Gradually whisk the hot milk into the egg mixture.
- Return to the saucepan and cook over medium-high heat whisking constantly, until the pudding comes to a full boil.
- Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer, and add chocolate and butter, continue whisking until thick, about 2 or 3 minutes more.
- Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or ideally overnight until set.