Ingredients:
2 oz Johnnie Walker Black Label
4 oz CoCochata mix*
Glassware: Highball
Garnish: Grated cinnamon & mini churro
Preparation:
- Combine Johnnie Walker Black Label and CoCochata mix over ice in a cocktail shaker.
- Hard shake and strain over fresh ice.
- Garnish with grated cinnamon and mini churro.
*CoCochata Mix:
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Coconut 3 ways
1.0 oz Rice 2 dashes Cinnamon
0.25 oz Vanilla
0.75 Almond
0.5 oz Cane Sugar
Preparation:
- Wash rice several times utilizing a Japanese rice washer.
- Soak all ingredients with the exception of the sugar overnight in the refrigerator.
- Strain solids through a fine-mesh strainer. Reserve liquid.
- Strain liquid through cheesecloth. Reserve liquid.
- Add sugar slowly, stir and taste.