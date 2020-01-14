We all love Will Smith, so when we hear that there is something that we can do to be more like Big Will — well, we jump at the chance. The Está Rico singer told HOLA! USA on the ‘blue’ carpet for the Miami premiere of his new film with Martin Lawrence Bad Boys for Life, that the one thing he needs to do when he’s in Miami is have some delicious and energizing Cuban coffee.

Something that was most likely influenced by the location of the film and some of his Latinx co-stars like Puerto Rican reggaetonero turned actor Nicky Jam and Mexican beauty Paola Nuñez. Will shared that working with them “was fantastic. The Latin flavor in Bad Boys for Life is on 10.”

Will was also able to work practice his Spanish a little bit, revealing “Bueno, hablo un poquito, necesito practicar mas.” Something we are sure he was able to do with Nicky, Paola and Mexican acting royalty Kate del Castillo.

In honor of his love for the “perfect” cup of Miami coffee, we’ve gathered the top five places you can get your caffeine fix just like Will.