In a clip from a documentary released for Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday, Kate recalls gifting Her Majesty with her grandmother’s chutney for Christmas.
The Duchess revealed, “I can remember being at Sandringham, for the first time, at Christmas. And I was worried what to give the Queen as her Christmas present. I was thinking, 'Gosh, what should I give her?' I thought back to what would I give my own grandparents and I thought, 'I'll make her something', which could have gone horribly wrong, but I decided to make my granny’s recipe of chutney.”
The Queen loved it so much that it was included at the Christmas meal the following day.