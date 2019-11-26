View 6 pics | Food

The best Black Friday kitchen deals that we're obsessing over

The best Black Friday kitchen deals that we're obsessing over
The best Black Friday kitchen deals that we're obsessing over

Indoor Grill
Indoor Grill

It’s the end of November, which means Thanksgiving Black Friday is fast approaching! Now that you know what beauty and fashion deals you’re going to score, it’s time for your kitchen to get some love, too. Black Friday is the perfect time to invest in that blender you’ve been eyeing or the air fryer everyone is talking about (trust me, it’s life-changing). So sit back and scroll through these once-in-a-year deals!

 

Indoor Grill ($119.99 $69.99, 42% off at target.com)

Why get an outdoor grill, when you can buy a compact indoor grill that still works even when the weather is lousy. This baby, which grills without smoke, can grill up to four large steaks, six juicy burgers or even eight pieces of chicken. Yes, please!

Instant Pot
Instant Pot

Instant Pot 6qt Vortex Air Fryer ($99.95 $59.99, 40% off at target.com)

For anyone who loves everything fried, this is a must-have item in your kitchen. Think onion rings, chicken wings and vegetables all fried to perfection. The best part? It has 95% less oil, which makes healthier version of your favorite fried foods.

Precision Cooker
Precision Cooker

Instant Accu Slim Sous Vide, Precision Cooker, and Immersion Circulator ($79.95 $54.99, 31% off amazon.com)

Become the gourmet chef you know you are with this precision cooker that promises ‘restaurant quality dishes.’ All you have to do is adjust the temperature and the cooking time and clamp the cooker to the side of the pot for the perfect meal.

Cuisipro Fat Seperator
Cuisipro Fat Seperator

Cuisipro Fat Seperator ($34.95 $28, 20% off at Williams-Sonoma.com)

Your meals will be mega healthy with this fat separator that quickly separates fat from drippings and allows to dispense healthy, flavorful meat juices with an easy, single press of a lever.

Table Wine Opener
Table Wine Opener

RBT Table Wine Opener ($150 $105, 30% off at westelm.com)

Impress your guests with this state-of-the-art bottle opener. Featuring a tilting disk and a back lever that works with any bottle size, this buy will surely be the talk of the party.

Ninja Blender
Ninja Blender

Ninja Blender Set ($199.99 $149.99, 25 % off at target.com)

This set comes with everything you need to make smoothies and frozen drinks. It includes one pitcher, one bowl and two Nutri Ninja cups that will want to make you want to keep this blender forver.

