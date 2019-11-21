View 8 pics | Food

Cheers to your amigos: 8 cocktails to toast with during your Friendsgiving celebrations

Cheers to your amigos: 8 cocktails to toast with during your Friendsgiving celebrations
Cheers to your amigos: 8 cocktails to toast with during your Friendsgiving celebrations

SVEDKA Cherry Harvest
SVEDKA Cherry Harvest

Thanksgiving isn't only for celebrating with your family, it's also for celebrating with your friends (and friends who have become family).

We must acknowledge, that although not everyone can whip something up like chef Aarón Sánchez to bring to the potluck, it doesn't mean that you can't make something extra special.

Below we've gathered eight cocktails to truly impress your amigos y amigas and show them just how special they are. We also included an honorable mention that's no less amazing the rest.

 

SVEDKA Cherry Harvest

 

Ingredients:

1 ½ part Svedka Cherry

¾ part Honey

¾ part Fresh Lime Juice

½ part Grapefruit Juice

½ part Cherry Heering

1 ½ part Porter Beer

Preparation:

- Build in cocktail shaker except for beer.

- Shake and strain into a Highball glass over ice.

- Add beer and stir.

- Garnish with fresh cherries.

The Moët & Chandon Impérial 1869
The Moët & Chandon Impérial 1869

The Moët & Chandon Impérial 1869

 

Ingredients:

15 ml Agave Syrup

2 Dashes Grapefruit Bitters

1 Dash Orange Flower Water

100 ml Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut

Preparation:

- Pour all the ingredients into the Moët Impérial 150th anniversary Coupe and top with Champagne. 

- Garnish with a sprig of “Queen Anne’s Lace” (also known as “wild carrot”).

The D'USSE VSOP Hot Toddy
The D’USSE VSOP Hot Toddy

The D’USSE VSOP Hot Toddy

 

Ingredients:

2 oz D’USSE Cognac

4 oz Hot Black Tea

1 oz Honey Syrup

2-3 Orange Peels

Cinnamon Stick

Preparation:

- Seep tea in a glass mug. 

- Add D’USSÉ VSOP, Honey Syrup and stir.  

- Add Orange Peels and Cinnamon Stick.

Rye Carre by Belvedere Vodka
Rye Carre by Belvedere Vodka

Rye Carre by Belvedere Vodka

 

Ingredients:

1 oz Belvedere Vodka

1.5 oz Hot Water

1 oz French Fortified Wine

1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

.5 oz Honey

Cinnamon Stick 

Orange Wedge

Clove 

Nutmeg

Preparation:

Stir all ingredients over cubed ice in mixing glass and strain into a chilled rocks glass over a large ice cube.

Belvedere Champagne Punch
Belvedere Champagne Punch

Belvedere Champagne Punch

 

Ingredients:

1 oz Belvedere Vodka

.75 oz Pineapple Juice

.75 oz Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut

.5 oz Averna

.25 oz Vanilla Simple Syrup (1:1 vanilla extract to simple syrup)

Preparations:

- Add all ingredients, except Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut, to a shaker with ice. 

- Shake and strain into a glass mug, add ice and top with Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut.

- Garnish with a dusting of fresh nutmeg.

Belvedere Hot Toddy
Belvedere Hot Toddy

Belvedere Toddy

 

Ingredients:

1 oz Belvedere Vodka

1.5 oz Hot Water

1 oz French Fortified Wine

1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

.5 oz Honey

Cinnamon Stick 

Orange Wedge 

Clove

Nutmeg

Preparation: 

- Add hot water to heat glass mug, then honey to melt. 

- Add remaining liquid ingredients.

Belvedere Cider Punch
Belvedere Cider Punch

Belvedere Cider Punch

Yields: six to eight servings

 

Ingredients:

10 oz Belvedere Vodka

14 oz Cloudy Apple Cider

3 oz Allspice Syrup

4 oz Lemon juice

4 Lemon wheels

4 Orange wheels

5 Cinnamon sticks

Preparation: 

Combine all ingredients in a large punch bowl with ice and serve immediately.

Azulana Tequila
Azulana Tequila

Honorable Mention: Azulana Tequila Sparklers

This may not be a recipe, but it doesn't mean it's not worth trying. 

Why should you try it? It is the first and only sparkling tequila drink that is made with 100% blue agave tequila and sweetened with agave nectar (can you say yum?).

It comes in three flavors — Lime, Original and Pineapple Rosemary — so there is one for everyone to try.

