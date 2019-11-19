Thanksgiving is just around the corner — Thursday, November 28, to be exact — and with it comes the first wave of family and friend dinners that will go on into the month of December. Figuring out what you will be serving and making can be tough, especially in the drinks department where people’s tastes and preferences tend to vary greatly.

Fret not, we’ve done all the heavy lifting for you and have gathered seven cocktail recipes that are sure to impress even the most finicky of aunts this Thanksgiving holiday.