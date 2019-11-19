Ingredients:
½ oz Johnnie Walker A Song of Fire
½ oz Johnnie Walker A Song of Ice ½ oz Caramel
½ oz Lemon Juice
Top with Pear Cider
Pinch of Salt
Preparation:
- Prepare a double rocks glass by rimming it with cinnamon powder.
- In a small mixing tin add a Pinch of Salt, Caramel, Lemon Juice, Johnnie Walker A Song of Ice, and Johnnie Walker A Song of Fire in that order.
- Add ice to the top.
- Cover with large shaker tin and shake vigorously for 7-10 seconds (Tins will become ice cold in your hands). - Strain over fresh ice in a double rocks glass.
- Top with Pear Cider. - Garnish with 2 Pear Slices.
- Enjoy!
Glassware: Double Rocks
Garnish: 2 Pear Slices & Cinnamon Powder Rim