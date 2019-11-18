View 7 pics | Food

Seven cocktail recipes to bookmark for your upcoming Thanksgiving festivities

RUFFINO Prosecco Berry Punch
© RUFFINO

RUFFINO Prosecco Berry Punch

Thanksgiving is just around the corner — Thursday, November 28, to be exact — and with it comes the first wave of family and friend dinners that will go on into the month of December. Figuring out what you will be serving and making can be tough, especially in the drinks department where people’s tastes and preferences tend to vary greatly.

 

Fret not, we’ve done all the heavy lifting for you and have gathered seven cocktail recipes that are sure to impress even the most finicky of aunts this Thanksgiving holiday. 

 

RUFFINO Prosecco Berry Punch

 

Ingredients:

1½ parts Ruffino Prosecco

1 part Ruby Porto

1 part white tea

¾ parts lemon juice

½ part 100% cranberry juice

½ part simple syrup

Lemon twist

Fresh cranberries

 

Preparation:

- Combine the ingredients except for the Ruffino Prosecco into a punch bowl. 

- Stir and then add the prosecco. 

- Lightly stir and garnish with a lemon twist and fresh cranberries.

Buchanan's Ginger Snap Penicillin
© Buchanan's Whisky

Buchanan's Ginger Snap Penicillin

Ginger Snap Penicillin

 

Ingredients:

1½ oz Buchanan’s DeLuxe 12 Year Old

¾ oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

⅛ oz. Honey syrup

⅜ oz. Sweetened Ginger Juice

 

Preparation:

- Combine Buchanan’s DeLuxe 12 Year Old, lemon juice, and syrup in a cocktail shaker filled with ice.

- Shake vigorously and strain into a rocks glass with one large ice cube. 

- Garnish with candied ginger.

 

Garnish: Candied Ginger

Glassware: Rocks

Ice: Cubed (pref. Large rock)

 

Johnnie Walker's Scotch & Pear Cider
© Johnnie Walker

Johnnie Walker's Scotch & Pear Cider

Scotch & Pear Cider

 

Ingredients:

½ oz Johnnie Walker A Song of Fire

½ oz Johnnie Walker A Song of Ice

½ oz Caramel

½ oz Lemon Juice

Top with Pear Cider

Pinch of Salt

 

Preparation:

- Prepare a double rocks glass by rimming it with cinnamon powder. 

- In a small mixing tin add a Pinch of Salt, Caramel, Lemon Juice, Johnnie Walker A Song of Ice, and Johnnie Walker A Song of Fire in that order. 

- Add ice to the top. 

- Cover with large shaker tin and shake vigorously for 7-10 seconds (Tins will become ice cold in your hands). 

- Strain over fresh ice in a double rocks glass. 

- Top with Pear Cider. 

- Garnish with 2 Pear Slices.

- Enjoy!

 

Glassware: Double Rocks

Garnish: 2 Pear Slices & Cinnamon Powder Rim

Tanqueray Orange Harvest T&T
© Tanqueray

Tanqueray Orange Harvest T&T

Orange Harvest T&T

 

Ingredients:

1.25 oz Tanqueray No. TEN

Tonic Water (top top)

 

Preparation: 

- Add ice to glass with Tanqueray No. TEN. 

- Top with tonic. 

- Place blood orange wheel on rim of glass. 

- Fix floral garnish to rim of glass using cocktail pick.

 

Glassware: Copa Glass

Garnish: Blood Orange Wheel

Floral Garnish: Blood Orange, French Thyme and Orange Dahlia

Pumpkin Barrel by ADDiKT Modern Kitchen at W Miami
© W Miami

Pumpkin Barrel by ADDiKT Modern Kitchen at W Miami

Pumpkin Barrel by ADDiKT Modern Kitchen at W Miami

 

Ingredients: 

1.75 oz Bourbon

½ oz Luxardo

¾ oz Lime Juice

1 oz Pumpkin Puree

¼ oz Simple Syrup

 

Preparation: 

- Pour ingredients into shaker

- Shake and strain into glass

- Garnish with orange peel

Toddy “The Hottie” by Boulud Sud Miami
© Boulud Sud Miami

Toddy “The Hottie” by Boulud Sud Miami

Toddy “The Hottie” by Boulud Sud Miami

 

Ingredients: 

Piggy Back Rye

Granny Smith Apple 

Cinnamon 

Lemon

 

Preparations: 

- Pour and shake all ingredients 

- Strain into tall glass

- Garnish with cranberries & cinnamon stick

 

Upland Punch by Upland Miami
© Laurie Satran

Upland Punch by Upland Miami

Upland Punch by Upland Miami

 

Ingredients:

1½ oz Soul Cachaca

½ oz Campari

½ oz Giffard Orgeat

½ oz Lime Juice

1½ oz Orange Juice

 

Preparation: 

- Combine all ingredients into shaker. 

- Shake to dilution. 

- Double strain into highball glass. 

- Add crushed ice. 

- Garnish with Orange Cherry Flag.

