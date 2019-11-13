View 6 pics | Food

Toast to the winners: six cocktails to celebrate Latin music's biggest night

Toast to the winners: six cocktails to celebrate Latin music's biggest night
Toast to the winners: six cocktails to celebrate Latin music's biggest night

Grapefruit Margarita
Grapefruit Margarita

The 2019 Latin Grammys are on Thursday, November 14, and we could not be any more excited to see the performances, clothes and who wins big on Latin music's biggest night. Although we can't personally be there to celebrate with the winners (can you imagine partying with Karol G and Daddy Yankee?), we can still have our own little celebration at home in our pjs.

Below we've gathered six enticing cocktails that are worthy of a Grammy themselves (because they will make you sing from how good they are, of course).

 

Grapefruit Margarita

In bartending school they teach that a margarita is a mix of liquor, citrus juice and sweetener. This Grapefruit Margarita recipe from the blog The Feed Feed fits the bill perfectly and is unexpectedly refreshing.

 

Ingredients:

4 ounces ruby red grapefruit juice

1½ ounces lime juice

1½ ounces silver tequila

1 tablespoon cream of coconut

1 ounce triple sec or Grand Marnier

salt or sugar for rim

 

Preparations:

- Rub a slice of lime around the rim of your glasses and dip in salt or sugar. 

- Combine grapefruit juice, lime juice, tequila, cream of coconut, and triple sec in blender. 

- Pulse for 10-15 seconds or until thoroughly combined. 

- Pour over ice and enjoy!

Tropicalia CoCochata
Tropicalia CoCochata

Tropicalia CoCochata

Yields: one serving

Ingredients:

2 oz Johnnie Walker Black Label

4 oz CoCochata mix*

Glassware: Highball

Garnish: Grated cinnamon & mini churro

 

Preparations:

- Combine Johnnie Walker Black Label and CoCochata mix over ice in a cocktail shaker.

- Hard shake and strain over fresh ice.

- Garnish with grated cinnamon and mini churro.

 

*CoCochata Mix:

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Coconut 3 ways

1.0 oz Rice

2 dashes Cinnamon

0.25 oz Vanilla

0.75 Almond

0.5 oz Cane Sugar

 

Preparations:

- Wash rice several times utilizing a Japanese rice washer.

- Soak all ingredients with the exception of the sugar overnight in the refrigerator.

- Strain solids through a fine-mesh strainer. Reserve liquid.

- Strain liquid through cheesecloth. Reserve liquid.

- Add sugar slowly, stir and taste.

Paloma by Tequila Don Julio
Paloma by Tequila Don Julio

Paloma by Tequila Don Julio

Created by Mixologist Ben Scorah

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Tequila Don Julio 70

2 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

¼ oz Fresh Lime Juice

Pinch of Sea Salt

Topo Chico Soda Water to top

Sprig of Fresh Rosemary

Grapefruit Spiral for garnish

 

Preparation:

- Combine Tequila Don Julio 70, fresh grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice and sea salt into a

cocktail shaker with ice. 

- Shake well.

- Strain contents into a highball glass over fresh ice. 

- Fill to top with Topo Chico.

- Place fresh rosemary sprig into the glass and stir gently.

- Nestle grapefruit spiral around inside of glass for garnish.

 

Spice of Life by Belvedere
Spice of Life by Belvedere

Spice of Life by Belvedere

Yields: one serving 

 

Ingredients:

1½ oz. Belvedere Vodka

5 oz. Carrot Juice

.75 oz. Lemon Juice

Half bar spoon of grated ginger or ginger syrup

½ bar spoon of miso or dashi powder

.25 oz. honey syrup

Dash of chili flakes

Carrot leaves

 

Preparation:

- Place all ingredients in a shaker and shake with two ice cubes. 

- Strain over fresh ice in a highball glass. 

- Garnish with chili flakes and carrot leaves.

Strawberry Moon from Bar Bevy
Strawberry Moon from Bar Bevy

Strawberry Moon from Bar Bevy - Miami, FL

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

60 ml Tito’s Vodka infused with black peppercorn (infuse 18g of peppercorns for 24 hrs in one bottle of vodka) 

45 ml strawberry puree

45 ml apple juice

30 ml lemon juice 

30 ml honey water (honey + water 3:1) 

Fresh basil 

 

Preparations: 

- Muddle the basil, add the other ingredients to the shaker. 

- Shake, strain and serve in a glass of your choice. 

- Garnish with a fresh strawberry.

Fifth & Lavender from American Social Bar & Kitchen
Fifth & Lavender from American Social Bar & Kitchen

Fifth & Lavender from American Social Bar & Kitchen - Miami, FL

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients: 

1.5 oz Tito’s Vodka

0.75 oz lavender syrup 

0.75 oz lychee syrup 

1.5 oz fresh lemon juice 

1 oz Q Club Soda 

 

Preparations: 

- Combine ingredients in a shaker, shake and strain in glass of choice. 

- Garnish with a lavender sprig and lemon wheel.

