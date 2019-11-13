Toast to the winners: six cocktails to celebrate Latin music's biggest night

The 2019 Latin Grammys are on Thursday, November 14, and we could not be any more excited to see the performances, clothes and who wins big on Latin music's biggest night. Although we can't personally be there to celebrate with the winners (can you imagine partying with Karol G and Daddy Yankee?), we can still have our own little celebration at home in our pjs.
Below we've gathered six enticing cocktails that are worthy of a Grammy themselves (because they will make you sing from how good they are, of course).
Grapefruit Margarita
In bartending school they teach that a margarita is a mix of liquor, citrus juice and sweetener. This Grapefruit Margarita recipe from the blog The Feed Feed fits the bill perfectly and is unexpectedly refreshing.
Ingredients:
4 ounces ruby red grapefruit juice
1½ ounces lime juice
1½ ounces silver tequila
1 tablespoon cream of coconut
1 ounce triple sec or Grand Marnier
salt or sugar for rim
Preparations:
- Rub a slice of lime around the rim of your glasses and dip in salt or sugar.
- Combine grapefruit juice, lime juice, tequila, cream of coconut, and triple sec in blender.
- Pulse for 10-15 seconds or until thoroughly combined.
- Pour over ice and enjoy!