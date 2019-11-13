The 2019 Latin Grammys are on Thursday, November 14, and we could not be any more excited to see the performances, clothes and who wins big on Latin music's biggest night. Although we can't personally be there to celebrate with the winners (can you imagine partying with Karol G and Daddy Yankee?), we can still have our own little celebration at home in our pjs.

Below we've gathered six enticing cocktails that are worthy of a Grammy themselves (because they will make you sing from how good they are, of course).