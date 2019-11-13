Created by Mixologist Ben Scorah
Yields: one serving
Ingredients:
1 ½ oz Tequila Don Julio 70
2 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice
¼ oz Fresh Lime Juice
Pinch of Sea Salt
Topo Chico Soda Water to top
Sprig of Fresh Rosemary
Grapefruit Spiral for garnish
Preparation:
- Combine Tequila Don Julio 70, fresh grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice and sea salt into a cocktail shaker with ice.
- Shake well.
- Strain contents into a highball glass over fresh ice.
- Fill to top with Topo Chico.
- Place fresh rosemary sprig into the glass and stir gently.
- Nestle grapefruit spiral around inside of glass for garnish.