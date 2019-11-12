Theblog Kitchen Swagger has a recipe for a Spicy Margarita that won't let you down. Just one sip of this incredible cocktail and you’ll be ready to indulge in some tacos and recite your favorite Frida Kahlo quotes.
Ingredients:
2 ounces silver tequila
¾ ounce honey (or simple syrup)
¾ ounce fresh lime juice
½ ounce elderflower liquor 1-2 slices jalapeño
Preparations:
- For the salted rim, take a lime wedge and coat the rim of a rocks glass.
- Dip in salt, rotating until coated.
- Combine all ingredients (except for the ice) in a cocktail shaker.
- Stir until the honey fully dissolves into the cocktail.
- Add a cup of ice and shake vigorously for 10 seconds.
- Pour straight into the old fashioned glass with the (now crushed) ice from the shaker.
- Garnish with a lime wedge.
- Be sure to dissolve the honey into the drink before adding ice. This is to prevent the honey from freezing/clumping when shaking.
- For less heat, don’t shake the jalapeño into the cocktail, only add as garnish and stir.