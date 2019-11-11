View 4 pics | Food

Four new ways to spice up the classic margarita
Four new ways to spice up the classic margarita

Grapefruit Margarita

Who doesn’t love a margarita? They are perfect for any occasion: birthdays, girl’s night out and holidays. The noble margarita can come in many flavors and styles — each one just a beautiful and wonderful as the last.

Whether with unexpected ingredients like blueberries, coconut, champagne and pomegranate, we cannot get enough of them. Below we’ve compiled a list of some interesting margaritas we think you should try.

Grapefruit Margarita

In bartending school they teach that a margarita is a mix of liquor, citrus juice and sweetener. This Grapefruit Margarita recipe from the blog The Feed Feed fits the bill perfectly and is unexpectedly refreshing.

 

Ingredients:

4 ounces ruby red grapefruit juice

1½ ounces lime juice

1½ ounces silver tequila

1 tablespoon cream of coconut

1 ounce triple sec or Grand Marnier

salt or sugar for rim

 

Preparations:

- Rub a slice of lime around the rim of your glasses and dip in salt or sugar. 

- Combine grapefruit juice, lime juice, tequila, cream of coconut, and triple sec in blender. 

- Pulse for 10-15 seconds or until thoroughly combined. 

- Pour over ice and enjoy!

Pomegranate Margarita
Pomegranate Margarita

Pomegranate Margarita

The Pomegranate Margarita is a treat for the senses, because it looks beautiful and it tastes even better! Follow this recipe from the blog Savoir Faire by Enri Lemoine.

 

Ingredients:

1½ ounces tequila

2½ ounces pomegranate juice

2 teaspoons of sugar

½ ounce of lemon juice

¼ of a lime

 

Preparations:

- Rub the lime around the rim of your glasses and dip in sugar. 

- Add the tequila, pomegranate juice, sugar and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker. 

- Add ice, shake and serve.

margarita-blueberry
margarita-blueberry

Blueberry Margarita

Did you know that margarita season coincides with blueberry season? That’s why a Blueberry Margarita makes so much sense. Try the recipe in the blog Take Two Tapas. It’s so yummy!

 

Ingredients:

¾ cup tequila

¾ cup triple sec

¾ cup fresh lime juice

½ cup club soda/lemon-lime soda

¼  cup simple syrup

1 cup frozen blueberries

1 cup of water

Frozen Blueberries, Kosher salt, and Lime Wedges for Garnish

 

Preparations:

- Combine the frozen blueberries and water in a blender. 

- Pulse until all the blueberries are chopped up. Reserve.

- Combine the tequila, blueberry puree, triple sec, simple syrup, and lime juice in a cocktail shaker. 

- Shake until combined.

- Pour the soda into the shaker and stir by hand. 

- Pour into 6 glasses with ice. Garnish with salt, lime wedges, and frozen blueberries if you like.

Spicy Margarita
Spicy Margarita

Spicy Margarita

Theblog Kitchen Swagger has a recipe for a Spicy Margarita that won't let you down. Just one sip of this incredible cocktail and you’ll be ready to indulge in some tacos and recite your favorite Frida Kahlo quotes.

 

Ingredients:

2 ounces silver tequila

¾ ounce honey (or simple syrup)

¾ ounce fresh lime juice

½ ounce elderflower liquor

1-2 slices jalapeño

 

Preparations:

- For the salted rim, take a lime wedge and coat the rim of a rocks glass. 

- Dip in salt, rotating until coated.

- Combine all ingredients (except for the ice) in a cocktail shaker. 

- Stir until the honey fully dissolves into the cocktail. 

- Add a cup of ice and shake vigorously for 10 seconds. 

- Pour straight into the old fashioned glass with the (now crushed) ice from the shaker. 

- Garnish with a lime wedge. 

- Be sure to dissolve the honey into the drink before adding ice. This is to prevent the honey from freezing/clumping when shaking.

- For less heat, don’t shake the jalapeño into the cocktail, only add as garnish and stir.

