Four new ways to spice up the classic margarita

Who doesn’t love a margarita? They are perfect for any occasion: birthdays, girl’s night out and holidays. The noble margarita can come in many flavors and styles — each one just a beautiful and wonderful as the last.
Whether with unexpected ingredients like blueberries, coconut, champagne and pomegranate, we cannot get enough of them. Below we’ve compiled a list of some interesting margaritas we think you should try.
Grapefruit Margarita
In bartending school they teach that a margarita is a mix of liquor, citrus juice and sweetener. This Grapefruit Margarita recipe from the blog The Feed Feed fits the bill perfectly and is unexpectedly refreshing.
Ingredients:
4 ounces ruby red grapefruit juice
1½ ounces lime juice
1½ ounces silver tequila
1 tablespoon cream of coconut
1 ounce triple sec or Grand Marnier
salt or sugar for rim
Preparations:
- Rub a slice of lime around the rim of your glasses and dip in salt or sugar.
- Combine grapefruit juice, lime juice, tequila, cream of coconut, and triple sec in blender.
- Pulse for 10-15 seconds or until thoroughly combined.
- Pour over ice and enjoy!
