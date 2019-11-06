View 5 pics | Food

Celebrate International Nacho Day with these top spots across the country

Celebrate International Nacho Day with these top spots across the country
Celebrate International Nacho Day with these top spots across the country

Nachos from Nachos Lab in Los Angeles
Nachos from Nachos Lab in Los Angeles

Today we celebrate International Nacho Day, and in part also celebrate [yet again] the accidental chef Ignacio Anaya Garcíaof the small town of Pedras Negras in Mexico (it was his 124th birthday this past August 15).

The noble nacho can be enjoyed in any number of ways: with steak, ground beef, chicken, pork and in vegan and veggie options (which are no less delicious).

Whichever way tickles your fancy, it is the right way to have them. Below we’ve gathered some of the top and most picture-worthy cheesy (plant-based or otherwise) nachos from New York to Los Angeles and then back down to Miami. 

 

Nachos Lab in Los Angeles

Restaurant style: Their main specialty—you guessed it—are nachos.

Address: 1322 W Rosecrans Ave Gardena, CA 90247

Vegan nachos from Jajaja in NYC
© @jajajamexicana

Vegan nachos from Jajaja in NYC

Jajaja in NYC

Restaurant style: Plant-based street food that caters to all diets

Address: 162 E Broadway, New York, NY, 10002

Nachos from El Habanero in Chicago
Nachos from El Habanero in Chicago

El Habanero in Chicago

Restaurant style: A family-owned establishment know for its pambazos.

 Address: 3300 W Fullerton Ave Chicago, IL 60647

Nachos from Nachos Nachos in Houston
Nachos from Nachos Nachos in Houston

Nachos Nachos in Houston

Restaurant style: A traditional Tex-Mex restaurant. 

Address: 1330 Broadway Street, Suite #104 Pearland, Texas 77581

Nachos from Tacos & Tattoos in Miami
Nachos from Tacos & Tattoos in Miami

Tacos & Tattoos in Miami

Restaurant style: Mexican fusion with Caribbean elements   

Address: 11790 SW 104th St., Miami, FL 33182

