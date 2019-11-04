View 8 pics | Food

Celebrate National Donut Day by visiting these picture-perfect joints

Celebrate National Donut Day by visiting these picture-perfect joints
Celebrate National Donut Day by visiting these picture-perfect joints

District Doughnut and Coffee
© @dcdoughnut

District Doughnut and Coffee

Donuts, doughnuts and more do[ugh]nuts. We cannot get enough of these fried golden discs of joy. If you're in the mood for something sweet and salty or something fruity, there is bound to be something out there that will most definitely tickle your fancy.

In honor of National Donut Day, we've gathered a list of some of the top donut (or doughnut) shops, shacks or restaurants from the East Coast to the West Coast and those in-between.

 

District Doughnut and Coffee - Washington D.C. 

Pictured here: Cranberry Crumble, PSL Creme Brûlée and Salted Dulce de Leche doughnuts

Address: 749 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003

The Salty Donut
© @thesaltydonut

The Salty Donut

The Salty Donut - Miami

Pictured here: Their new vegan Pear Butter & Almond donut

Address: 50 NW 23rd St., Ste. 112, Miami, FL 33127

Doughnut Plant 
© @doughnutplant / @itsmostlyfood 

Doughnut Plant 

Doughnut Plant - New York 

Pictured here: Rose Doughflower doughnut with tea roses, Floribunda, Miniature, Shrub and a few more

Address: 379 Grand St., New York, NY 10002

California Donuts
© @californiadonuts

California Donuts

California Donuts - Los Angeles 

Pictured here: The Pitaya Paradise donut topped with dragon fruit icing, coconut chips, strawberries and dragon fruit bits

Address: 3540 W 3rd St., Los Angeles, CA 90020

Donut Bar
© @donutbar / @mkletseat

Donut Bar

Donut Bar - San Diego

Pictured here: Creme Brûlée donut

Address: 631 B St., San Diego, CA 32101

Firecakes Donuts
© @firecakes / @themdonutsdough

Firecakes Donuts

Firecakes Donuts - Chicago 

Pictured here: Birthday Cake Donut

Address: 68 W Hubbard St., Chicago, IL 60654

Gourdough's Big Fat Donuts
© @biteswithbrian

Gourdough’s Big Fat Donuts

Gourdough’s Big Fat Donuts - Austin 

Pictured here: Black Out donut a golden donut jam packed with brownie batter and topped with chocolate syrup, chocolate chips and brownie bites

Address: 1503 South 1st St., Austin, TX 78704

Bob's Donut & Pastry Shop
© @fudtor​​​​​​​

Bob’s Donut & Pastry Shop

Bob’s Donut & Pastry Shop - San Francisco

Pictured here: Crumble Donut and Cinnamon Donut

Address: 1621 Polk St., San Francisco, CA 94109

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

