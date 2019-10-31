Eight commemorative cocktails to help celebrate Día de Muertos

Día de Muertos is the tradtional Mexican holiday—which begins on October 31 and ends on November 2—that celebrates the loved ones we have lost. During these three days, there are many festivals held, gatherings of family and friends, food and toasts.
Throughtout the celebrations, families will gather around and fill their ofrenda altars with fotos, recordatorios and comida — all to honor and welcome there dearly departed. Many families will come together to toast to the lives that have lived and those that continue living.
Below we have gathered some of the most celebratory cocktails around to help you honor your loved ones: past and present.
Paloma by Tequila Don Julio
Created by Mixologist Ben Scorah
Yields: one serving
Ingredients:
1 ½ oz Tequila Don Julio 70
2 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice
¼ oz Fresh Lime Juice
Pinch of Sea Salt
Topo Chico Soda Water to top
Sprig of Fresh Rosemary
Grapefruit Spiral for garnish
Preparation:
- Combine Tequila Don Julio 70, fresh grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice and sea salt into a
cocktail shaker with ice.
- Shake well.
- Strain contents into a highball glass over fresh ice.
- Fill to top with Topo Chico.
- Place fresh rosemary sprig into the glass and stir gently.
- Nestle grapefruit spiral around inside of glass for garnish.