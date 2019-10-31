View 8 pics | Food

Eight commemorative cocktails to help celebrate Día de Muertos

Eight commemorative cocktails to help celebrate Día de Muertos
Eight commemorative cocktails to help celebrate Día de Muertos

Paloma by Tequila Don Julio
Día de Muertos is the tradtional Mexican holiday—which begins on October 31 and ends on November 2—that celebrates the loved ones we have lost. During these three days, there are many festivals held, gatherings of family and friends, food and toasts.

Throughtout the celebrations, families will gather around and fill their ofrenda altars with fotos, recordatorios and comida — all to honor and welcome there dearly departed. Many families will come together to toast to the lives that have lived and those that continue living.

Below we have gathered some of the most celebratory cocktails around to help you honor your loved ones: past and present.

 

Paloma by Tequila Don Julio

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Tequila Don Julio 70

2 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

¼ oz Fresh Lime Juice

Pinch of Sea Salt

Topo Chico Soda Water to top

Sprig of Fresh Rosemary

Grapefruit Spiral for garnish

 

Preparation:

- Combine Tequila Don Julio 70, fresh grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice and sea salt into a

cocktail shaker with ice. 

- Shake well.

- Strain contents into a highball glass over fresh ice. 

- Fill to top with Topo Chico.

- Place fresh rosemary sprig into the glass and stir gently.

- Nestle grapefruit spiral around inside of glass for garnish.

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

2 oz. Mezcal 

1 oz. Pineapple juice 

¾ oz. activated charcoal Agave syrup

½ oz. lime juice 

Ice 

 

Preparations:

- Stir Mezcal, pineapple juice, activated charcoal Agave syrup and lime juice.

- Add ice to desired glass and pour mixture in.

- Enjoy!

 

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

1½ oz. Belvedere Vodka

5 oz. Carrot Juice

.75 oz. Lemon Juice

Half bar spoon of grated ginger or ginger syrup

½ bar spoon of miso or dashi powder

.25 oz. honey syrup

Dash of chili flakes

Carrot leaves

 

Preparation:

- Place all ingredients in a shaker and shake with two ice cubes. 

- Strain over fresh ice in a highball glass. 

- Garnish with chili flakes and carrot leaves.

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

1 part BACARDÍ Limón Flavored Rum

½ part Finest Call Piña Colada Mix

2 parts Ginger Beer

1-3 dashes Bittermans Hellfire Bitters

 

Preparation:

- Build ingredients in a highball glass over ice and stir to incorporate. 

- Garnish with two blueberry-stuffed lychee fruit.

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

2 oz Casa Noble Crystal Tequila

1 oz agave nectar

1 oz lime juice

Lime wedge

 

Preparation:

- Place ingredients, except lime wedge, into shaker with ice.

- Shake until chilled.

- Strain into glass (salt rim optional).

- Garnish with lime wedge.

 

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

1 part Jose Cuervo Tradicional®Silver

1 part blood orange juice

1 part soda water

1 tsp of superfine sugar

 

Preparation: 

- Cut lime wheels. 

- Run one lime wheel around the rim of glass then dip the glass into salt. 

- In glass, add ice, Jose Cuervo Tradicional®Plata tequila, blood orange juice, and superfine sugar. 

- Stir ingredients. 

- Pour in soda and garnish with blood orange

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

2 oz Casa Noble Reposado Tequila

2 thin slices jalapeño

1 Tbsp sliced ginger

1 oz lemon juice

0.75 oz simple syrup

Ginger ale or ginger beer

Dash bitters

Lemon wedge

 

Preparation:

- Muddle jalapeño, ginger, lemon juice, and simple syrup in a shaker; add ice.

- Shake until chilled.

- Strain into glass over ice, top with ginger ale or ginger beer; add bitters.

- Garnish with lemon wedge.

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

2 parts BACARDÍ Superior Rum

1 part Monin Blood Orange Syrup

1 part Fresh Lime Juice

Ginger Beer

 

Preparation:

- Shake all ingredients, except ginger beer, with ice and strain into glass. 

- Top with ginger beer and garnish with decoration of choice.

 

