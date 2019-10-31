Yields: one serving
Ingredients:
2 oz Tomato Juice
1 oz Red bell pepper juice
2 tbl Horseradish
2 dashes Worchester
Pinch of sea salt & white pepper
Pinch of celery salt
5 dashes Tabasco
Few sprigs of Cilantro
Muddled Banana Peppers
2 oz Svedka Citron
.50 oz Lemon Juice
Preparations:
- Combine 6 ounces of Bloody Mary \"mix\", 1/2 oz of lemon juice and 2 ounces of vodka into shaker tin.
- Dry shake and strain into Collins glass with fresh ice.
- Garnish with Celery Stalk, Banana Peppers, Cilantro Sprig, and olives stuffed with salami.
- Eyeballs can be made with Lychee stuffed with a blueberry.