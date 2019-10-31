Nine spook-tastic cocktails to boo-tifully celebrate Halloween

The scariest day of the year has arrived and it is time to celebrate in the most spook-takular of ways. It’s time to sit back and kick it with some haunting cocktails that will leave you feeling ghoulish and mischievous all night long.
We’ve gathered nine of the more macabre and supernatural cocktails around for you to enjoy. Have a ghoulishly delightful Halloween!
Bloody Carrie by SVEDKA Vodka
Yields: one serving
Ingredients:
2 oz Tomato Juice
1 oz Red bell pepper juice
2 tbl Horseradish
2 dashes Worchester
Pinch of sea salt & white pepper
Pinch of celery salt
5 dashes Tabasco
Few sprigs of Cilantro
Muddled Banana Peppers
2 oz Svedka Citron
.50 oz Lemon Juice
Preparations:
- Combine 6 ounces of Bloody Mary "mix", 1/2 oz of lemon juice and 2 ounces of vodka into shaker tin.
- Dry shake and strain into Collins glass with fresh ice.
- Garnish with Celery Stalk, Banana Peppers, Cilantro Sprig, and olives stuffed with salami.
- Eyeballs can be made with Lychee stuffed with a blueberry.