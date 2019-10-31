View 9 pics | Food

Nine spook-tastic cocktails to boo-tifully celebrate Halloween

Nine spook-tastic cocktails to boo-tifully celebrate Halloween
Nine spook-tastic cocktails to boo-tifully celebrate Halloween

Bloody Carrie, SVEDKA Vodka
© SVEDKA Vodka

Bloody Carrie, SVEDKA Vodka

The scariest day of the year has arrived and it is time to celebrate in the most spook-takular of ways. It’s time to sit back and kick it with some haunting cocktails that will leave you feeling ghoulish and mischievous all night long.

We’ve gathered nine of the more macabre and supernatural cocktails around for you to enjoy. Have a ghoulishly delightful Halloween! 

 

Bloody Carrie by SVEDKA Vodka

Yields: one serving 

Ingredients: 

2 oz Tomato Juice 

1 oz Red bell pepper juice 

2 tbl Horseradish 

2 dashes Worchester 

Pinch of sea salt & white pepper 

Pinch of celery salt

5 dashes Tabasco

Few sprigs of Cilantro 

Muddled Banana Peppers

2 oz Svedka Citron

.50 oz Lemon Juice

Preparations:

- Combine 6 ounces of Bloody Mary "mix", 1/2 oz of lemon juice and 2 ounces of vodka into shaker tin.

- Dry shake and strain into Collins glass with fresh ice.

- Garnish with Celery Stalk, Banana Peppers, Cilantro Sprig, and olives stuffed with salami. 

- Eyeballs can be made with Lychee stuffed with a blueberry.

Belvedere Cinnamon Smash
© Belvedere

Belvedere Cinnamon Smash

Cinnamon Smash by Belvedere

Yields: one serving 

Ingredients: 

1.25 Belvedere Vodka 

.25 organic grapefruit chunks

2 dashes ground cinnamon

.75 oz fresh lemon juice

2-3 dashes Angostura Bitters 

Preparations: 

- Muddle the grapefruit, lemon juice and simple syrup in a mixing glass. 

- Add rest of ingredients and top with ice. 

- Shake. 

- Strain into a rocks glass and garnish with a grapefruit slice

Orange You Afraid of the Dark cocktail, SVEDKA Vodka
© SVEDKA Vodka

Orange You Afraid of the Dark cocktail, SVEDKA Vodka

Orange You Afraid of the Dark by SVEDKA Vodka

Yields: one serving 

Ingredients: 

2 oz Svedka Clementine Vodka 

2 oz Black Tea 

1 oz Caramelized Pineapple-Vanilla Syrup 

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Preparations: 

- Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake vigorously for 10 seconds. 

- Strain into a collins glass over fresh ice.  

Garnish with cinnamon foam.

Black Widow Martini, Mandrake Miami Halloween Cocktail
© Peter Stepanek

Black Widow Martini, Mandrake Miami Halloween Cocktail

Black Widow Martini by Mandrake Miami

Yields: one serving 

Ingredients: 

1 ½ oz Bulleit Bourbon 

1 oz Butterfly Pea Flower 

½ oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1 Filthy cherry

Preparations:

- Mix Bulleit Bourbon, Butterfly Pea Flower and Fresh Lemon Juice  a shaker and shake.

- Pour into desired glass and add filthy cherry.

- Enjoy!

Little Devil, SVEDKA Vodka
© SVEDKA Vodka

Little Devil, SVEDKA Vodka

Little Devil by SVEDKA Vodka

Yields: one serving 

Ingredients:

1.5 Parts Svedka Strawberry Lemonade 

1 Part Sour Mix Ginger Beer 

Splash Raspberry Liqueur 

Preparations: 

- POUR ingredients (except raspberry liqueur) into a Collins glass half-filled with ice. 

- Stir well. 

- Pour raspberry liqueur down the side of the glass allowing it to sink.

- Garnish with candied ginger.

Spooky brew, Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club
© Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club

Spooky brew, Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club

Spooky brew by Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club

Yields: one serving 

Ingredients: 

0.75 patron coffee

1 oz passion fruit liquor

1 oz Ciroc peach

2 oz passion fruit purée with splash of simple syrup 

Preparations: 

- Pour a Shot of Tequila Patron coffee on the bottom of the martini glass. 

- Shake Vodka Ciroc peach, passion fruit liquor and passion fruit purée 

- Slowly pour it over the large spoon on the top of the Parton to get separate levels 

- Mix black & orange sugar for the rim, prior wiped with wedge of orange.

Blood Orange Champagne Mule, Nikki Beach
© Deyson Rodriguez

Blood Orange Champagne Mule, Nikki Beach

Blood Orange Champagne Mule by Nikki Beach

Yields: one serving 

Ingredients: 

½ Blood orange 

½ lime juice 

8 mint leaves 

2 oz ginger beer 

1 oz champagne 

1 oz vodka

Preparations:

- Shake blood orange juice, lime juice, mint leaves and vodka together and strain into glass.

- Top with ginger beer and champagne.

- Enjoy!

Bloody Citron, SVEDKA Vodka
© SVEDKA Vodka

Bloody Citron, SVEDKA Vodka

Bloody Citron by SVEDKA Vodka

Yields: one serving 

Ingredients: 

1.5 Parts Svedka Citron 

3 Parts Tomato Juice 

0.5 Parts Fresh Lemon Juice 

Dash Worcestershire Sauce 

Dash Hot Sauce 

Pinch Salt 

Preparations:

- Build in mixing glass filled with ice.

- "Roll" from one cup to another until cold and mixed. 

- Pour into a tall glass.

- Garnish with a lemon slice and a celery stick.

Blood Orange Margarita, El Vez
© El Vez

Blood Orange Margarita, El Vez

Blood Orange Margarita by El Vez

Yield: 10 people

Ingredients:

1 litres of gold tequila

.75 litres triple sec

1 container (Boiron Blood Orange puree)

.5 litres orange juice

24 oz. cranberry juice

12 oz. fresh lime juice (made with fresh squeezed limes, lime zest and sugar)

.25 oz. simple syrup

Preparations:

- Take all of the ingredients, put into an at-home blender and mix.

- Enjoy!

