Top nine Latinx celeb approved restaurants to dine at

Top nine Latinx celeb approved restaurants to dine at
Top nine Latinx celeb approved restaurants to dine at

Craig's Restaurant
Craig's Restaurant

We all love to wine and dine at the best restaurants — especially if we know we might catch a glimpse of some of our favorite Latinx celebrities dining at them too. Celebs sometimes seem untouchable, so when we get the chance to dine like one of them, we feel that much closer to them.

We've gathered a list of some of the top Latinx celebrity approved restuarants from around the United States so that you can dine just like JLo, Sofía and Karol G!

 

Craig’s Restaurant

Located: Los Angeles, California

Visited by: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Don Francisco's Casa Cubana 
Don Francisco’s Casa Cubana 

Don Francisco’s Casa Cubana 

Located: Los Angeles, California

Visited by: Ana de Armas

El Cielo Restaurant
El Cielo Restaurant

El Cielo Restaurant

Located: Miami, FL 

Visited by: Sofia Vergara

Dos Caminos Restaurant
Dos Caminos Restaurant​​​​​​​

Dos Caminos Restaurant

Located: New York, New York

Visited by: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Baby Brassa Restaurant
Baby Brassa Restaurant​​​​​​​

Baby Brassa Restaurant

Located: New York, New York

Owned by: Franco Noriega

Mandrake Miami
Mandrake Miami

Mandrake Miami

Located: Miami, FL

Visited by: Karol G and Anuel AA

Quality Meats
Quality Meats

Quality Meats

Located: New York, New York

Visited by: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Lineage Maui 
Lineage Maui 

Lineage Maui 

Located: Maui, Hawaii

Visited by: Sofia Vergara

STK Atlanta
STK Atlanta

