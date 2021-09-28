5 delicious Latin cocktails you probably haven’t heard of

You’ve probably heard of mojitos, margaritas and caipiriñas, and while those are delicious signature cocktails, you might want to expand your horizons and surprise your guests with these delectable latin cocktails, just in time for Hispanic Heritage month!

Starting with a Mexican cocktail, Paloma shares some similarities with the margarita and is incredibly easy to prepare with 2 ounces of tequila, 2 ounces of fresh grapefruit juice, 2 ounces of club soda, some lime juice 1 teaspoon of sugar.

For our second cocktail we are going to Spain! With the flavorful Rebujito, using 2 ounces of manzanilla sherry, 2 ounces of Sprite and mint leaves for garnish.

Peru is known for preparing delicious dishes and drinks, however with the usual pisco sour stealing all the attention, it’s time for the Chilcano to share the spotlight, prepared with 2 ounces of pisco, 2 ounces of ginger ale, lime juice and 1 or 2 drops of bitters.

Ready for some rum? Our next cocktail El Salvador, is very easy to make, prepared with 2 ounces of white rum, 1 ounce of hazelnut liqueur, lime juice and a splash of grenadine.