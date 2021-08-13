Oscar De La Renta fashion designer Laura Kim toasts to creativity with flower-inspired cocktails

Oscar De La Renta fashion designer Laura Kim invites you to experience the floral wonderland of Fleuriste St~Germain, an enchanting flower shop that recreates the ethos of original French salons. The artist celebrated the opening by throwing an intimate party (under state COVID-19 safety guidelines) collaborating with St~Germain and American Ballet Theater dancer James Whiteside.

©Hagop Kalaidjian, BFA



Laura Kim and James Whiteside

During the event, inspiring conversations, special performances, beautiful bouquets, and creative cocktails created the perfect ambiance. Kim and Whiteside, entertained guests and toast to the city’s cultural spirit and top talents with cocktails by St~Germain.

©Hagop Kalaidjian, BFA





The limited-run Fleuriste St~Germain pop-up space, will be open to New Yorkers from Friday, August 13 through Sunday, August 15 (12-6pm daily). Guests can enjoy free craft cocktails, floral bouquets to takeaway and half-hourly ballet performances.

Those who won’t be able to make it, collaborators Laura Kim and James Whiteside wants you to have a taste of the intimate soiree and create at home the Fleuriste St~Germain signature serves.

©Hagop Kalaidjian, BFA



Earlecia Richelle at the launch of Fleuriste ST~GERMAIN pop-up in collaboration with Laura Kim and James Whiteside in NYC.

Laura Kim’s Rosé Spritz