For Dominicans, eating pan con aguacate (bread with avocado) is a tradition that can be tracked down to decades; however, in the United States, this dynamic duo is a relatively new custom.

According to Aguacates Frescos – Saborea Uno Hoy, the Avocado Toast is celebrating 15 fabulous years of adding the “wow factor” to America’s menus. Whether Americans eat it as breakfast, brunch, or snack, the country’s love affair with the delicious and nutritious Avocado Toast is as strong as ever. And we don’t blame them! What’s not to love?

Vegan breakfast avocado and beet rye sandwiches, fresh radishes and sweet pepper

Fresh avocados are perfect for an endless array of accompaniments, thanks to their rich, creamy texture. If you are curious about the nation’s top 15 Avocado Toast toppers, Aguacates Frescos – Saborea Uno Hoy surveyed to find out.

Among their awarded top honors, we can find salsa, pico de gallo, sliced tomato, fresh fruit, and Jalapeños, but there’s more to this cultural icon than festive flavors. The avocado toast also has weight management and nutrient-boosting benefits.

According to the Hass Avocado Board’s Saborea Uno Hoy, a Spanish-language website that offers information about the fruit, when topping Avocado Toast with eggs, beans, or corn, the avocado’s unsaturated fat acts as a nutrient booster and helps increase the absorption of vitamins A, D, K, and E.

The nation’s top 15 Avocado Toast toppers

Celebrate the 15th Anniversary of Avocado Toast With This Recipe

Pico de Gallo Avocado Toast

Ingredients:

1 slice bread, 100% whole grain

1/3 ripe, fresh avocado, halved, peeled, pitted and sliced

1 Tbsp. salsa or pico de gallo, store bought or homemade

1 Tsp. Cotija cheese, crumbled

3-5 slices fresh jalapeño

3-6 fresh cilantro leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

Squeeze of fresh lime

Instructions: