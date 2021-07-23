Nutritionist Rania Batayneh shares the vegan version of Hispanic food classics

The Hispanic and Latinx community is known for its delicious meaty foods. Still, throughout the years, the population are embracing vegan food and finding ways to substitute meat with plant-based ingredients.

Nutritionist Rania Batayneh, MPH Bestselling author of The One One One Diet, exclusively shared with HOLA! USA her vegan take on Hispanic food classics. From a Pistachio Chimichurri, you can spread on cauliflower “steaks” to a mouthwatering flan; find below plant-based alternatives to your favorite meals.

Pistachio Chimichurri

A fun twist on the already healthy and classic chimichurri is to add plant protein-powered pistachios. Pistachios are great for a vegan diet as they are a complete plant protein and provide all nine essential amino acids. They’re a good source of plant protein and fiber, too – a serving provides 6 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber.

If the idea of cracking open pistachios when preparing this yummy sauce seems like it will be too much work, look for shelled pistachios. I used chili roasted pistachios, which gave this chimichurri recipe an added pop of flavor!

I love using this sauce on meatless dishes like grilled portobellos or quesadilla.

INGREDIENTS

1/2 bunch parsley

Four cloves of garlic

1/2 cup Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Chili Roasted

Three tablespoons white wine vinegar

1/2 cup avocado oil

One teaspoon red pepper flakes or to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine the parsley, garlic, pistachios, white wine vinegar, and avocado oil in a food processor. Pulse until well blended but still coarse. Remove to a small bowl and stir. Salt and pepper to taste. You can make it ahead and store it in the fridge overnight.

Vegan BBQ Jackfruit Tacos