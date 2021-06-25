Simple but refreshing drink recipes you might want to make this summer

It is time to pour summer in a glass! As temperatures soar, we find ourselves craving something light, refreshing, and invigorating. Whether it is a watermelon cocktail with BACARDÍ or gin with a lime Chloe’s pop, we got you covered!

Now it is time to kick back, relax with friends and family, and indulged in these delicious cocktails.

Chloe’s Lime Pop-Tail

Ingredients

1 cup fresh mint leaves, plus more for garnish

1 lime, slices into thin wheels

3 oz Silver Tequila

Sparkling Water

1 Chloe’s Lime Pop

Directions

Add the tequila and sparkling water in a glass. Place the pop, garnish with lime slices and mint leaves. Enjoy!

Frozen Pumpkin Spice Latte

Ingredients

2 shots (2 oz) espresso

1 cup milk of choice

2 Tbsp pumpkin purée

1 Tbsp maple syrup

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 tsp pumpkin spice

Ice, float to top

Coconut whipped cream, for topping

Cinnamon, for topping

Directions

Add espresso, milk, pumpkin purée, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and pumpkin spice to the BlendJet. Add ice until the liquid floats to the top. Blend for 1 cycle. Top with coconut whipped cream and cinnamon.

Chloe’s Blueberry Gin Rickey