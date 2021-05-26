BTS brings South Korean’s flavors and fashion to America with their McDonald’s menu and merch collab

The wait is over! Starting today, BTS fans can eat like the K-pop phenomenon by just ordering the BTS Meal at participating McDonald’s. The band’s signature order features a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous Fries, medium Coke, and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by recipes from McDonald’s South Korea.

This much-anticipated collab is also offering another motive to celebrate. On May 26 at 7 p.m. EST, McDonald’s and BTS will drop a show-stopping merch line on the Weverse Shop app. This head-to-toe collection is inspired by some of the crave-able, hand-picked menu items from the BTS Meal, with dynamite threads like hoodies, purple bathrobes, socks, and sandals.

“Seeing the passion and anticipation from our fans worldwide since we announced the BTS Meal has been incredible,” said Morgan Flatley, Chief Marketing and Digital Customer Experience Officer, McDonald’s USA. “And the best part is, we are just getting started. We are preparing to give customers even more ways to experience this collaboration in the coming weeks – through a merch drop and exclusive digital content that will provide a behind-the-scenes look at BTS.”

Building on McDonald’s released celebrity signature orders last year, including J Balvin and Travis Scott, the BTS collab marks the first of its kind to include four straight weeks of dynamic in-app content for customers. Starting today, McDonald’s will reveal never-before-seen digital surprises each week featuring the band, viewable exclusively on the McDonald’s app in the U.S.