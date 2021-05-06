Michelin reveals which restaurants in New York City offer ‘exceptional’ and ‘high-quality’ food in 2021

New York City always has been one of the go-to destinations for entertainment and dining. However, like the rest of the world, the iconic “Big Apple” had to close its doors and dim its lights due to the deadly and highly contagious coronavirus pandemic.
Although the outbreak isn’t something of the past — yet! — slowly but surely, we are returning to enjoy the things we love the most. With cases dropping in New York, large outdoor venues will soon be opening to full capacity, and restaurants are ready to get back on track. “Our state’s positivity and hospitalization rates continue to drop, and more people are getting vaccinated, so now it’s time to readjust our reopening based on the science and the data,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.
Right on time, Michelin has announced the list of the best NYC restaurants and, of course, the number of stars. “With 58 cuisine types, New York City and Westchester County continue to serve with resilience as global leaders in diverse and high-quality dining, despite the challenges of the global health crisis,” Gwendal Poullennec, the guide’s international director, said in a statement.
Sadly, 15 restaurants lost stars this year due to the pandemic; however, New Yorkers and tourists still have plenty of options all over the city, including 68 establishments between one to three Michelin stars, plus thousand more restaurants with high-quality food.
Here is the complete list of Michelin stars for NY in 2021
Three Stars
Meaning: “exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey.”
- Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare
- Eleven Madison Park
- Le Bernardin
- Masa
- Per Se
Two Stars
Meaning: “excellent cooking, worth a detour.”
- Aquavit
- Aska
- Atera
- Atomix
- Blanca
- Blue Hill at Stone Barns
- Daniel
- Gabriel Kreuther
- Ichimura at Uchū
- Jean-Georges
- Jungsik
- Ko
- L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon
- The Modern
One Star
Meaning: “high-quality cooking, worth a stop.”
- Ai Fiori
- Bâtard
- Benno
- Blue Hill
- Carbone
- Casa Enrique
- Casa Mono
- Caviar Russe
- Claro
- The Clocktower
- Contra
- Cote
- Crown Shy
- Don Angie
- Estela
- The Four Horsemen
- Francie
- Gramercy Tavern
- Hirohisa
- Jeju Noodle Bar
- Jua
- Kajitsu
- Kanoyama
- Kochi
- Kosaka
- L’Appart
- Le Coucou
- Le Jardinier
- Marea
- Meadowsweet
- The Musket Room
- Noda
- odo
- Oxalis
- Oxomoco
- Peter Luger
- Rezdôra
- The River Café
- Sushi Amane
- Sushi Ginza Onodera
- Sushi Nakazawa
- Sushi Noz
- Sushi Yasuda
- Tempura Matsui
- Tsukimi
- Tuome
- Vestry
- Wallsé
- ZZ’s Clam Bar