Michelin reveals which restaurants in New York City offer ‘exceptional’ and ‘high-quality’ food in 2021

New York City always has been one of the go-to destinations for entertainment and dining. However, like the rest of the world, the iconic “Big Apple” had to close its doors and dim its lights due to the deadly and highly contagious coronavirus pandemic.

Although the outbreak isn’t something of the past — yet! — slowly but surely, we are returning to enjoy the things we love the most. With cases dropping in New York, large outdoor venues will soon be opening to full capacity, and restaurants are ready to get back on track. “Our state’s positivity and hospitalization rates continue to drop, and more people are getting vaccinated, so now it’s time to readjust our reopening based on the science and the data,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

©GettyImages



People dine outside at a restaurant at Bryant Park in Manhattan on May 04, 2021 in New York City. New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut have announced that starting May 19th almost all Covid-19 related restrictions would be lifted. The relaxation of laws and rules follows a steep drop in the number of cases of Covid-19 as the states make rapid progress with vaccinations.

Right on time, Michelin has announced the list of the best NYC restaurants and, of course, the number of stars. “With 58 cuisine types, New York City and Westchester County continue to serve with resilience as global leaders in diverse and high-quality dining, despite the challenges of the global health crisis,” Gwendal Poullennec, the guide’s international director, said in a statement.

Sadly, 15 restaurants lost stars this year due to the pandemic; however, New Yorkers and tourists still have plenty of options all over the city, including 68 establishments between one to three Michelin stars, plus thousand more restaurants with high-quality food.

©GettyImages



Mole Rojo organic chicken and other dishes are plated in takeout containers at Claro, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Claro, a one star restaurant in the Michelin Guide, is serving food as a take-out and delivery only operation amid mandatory restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the complete list of Michelin stars for NY in 2021

Three Stars

Meaning: “exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey.”

Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare

Eleven Madison Park

Le Bernardin

Masa

Per Se

Two Stars

Meaning: “excellent cooking, worth a detour.”

Aquavit

Aska

Atera

Atomix

Blanca

Blue Hill at Stone Barns

Daniel

Gabriel Kreuther

Ichimura at Uchū

Jean-Georges

Jungsik

Ko

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon

The Modern

One Star

Meaning: “high-quality cooking, worth a stop.”