Cholula is celebrating Cinco De Mayo by giving away thousands of free burritos

Don’t have any plans for Cinco De Mayo? A burrito is always a good idea.

In celebration of the beloved holiday, Cholula is offering burrito insurance, giving burrito lovers around the country free food at thousands of restaurants throughout the United States.

The hot sauce brand is giving out replacement burritos on May 5th with the code ‘BURRITODOWN’ on the DoorDash app and online at thousands of local and national restaurants across the US. On 5/5, consumers can unlock $20 toward any order that includes a burrito – with no delivery fees. Not only that, a mini bottle of Cholula will be included in select orders to spice up all of your Cinco de Mayo favorites.

“Cholula Hot Sauce is based on a 100-year-old family recipe crafted in Mexico, making it the perfect topping for burritos, tacos, and every dish this Cinco de Mayo.” said Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Excellence Officer at McCormick. “Cholula focused on burritos to show some love to the ‘other’ favorite Mexican dish and help clean up its messy reputation. In addition, we’re dropping bottles of Cholula in some special orders – burrito or otherwise – from participating restaurants; because, we have your back.”

For a limited time, the burrito insurance will take place in participating restaurants in select cities across the country including: Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, and New York City. And there’s good reasons why these cities are being blessed with some free burritos.

· Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, and New York City are each on the list for the Top 10 Cities with the Most Mexican Restaurants and the Most Authentic Mexican Restaurants, according to Datafiniti.

· Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles are 2021’s Top 10 Most Burrito-Loving Cities, according to EZCater.

· Chicago and Denver are Top 10 Cities with Highest Burrito Search Volume, according to Google Trends.