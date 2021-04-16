5 mouthwatering recipes using authentic Latinx sazón

The Latinx community is loyal to its gastronomy and when it comes to cooking, preserving the authenticity and flavor of the dishes is a must.

Sazón, adobo, and sofrito are staples in every Hispanic household; however, the common brands available are packed with artificial ingredients, MSG, and unnecessary fillers. To break the chain and offer Latinx families all the flavor without the crap, Loisa created the organic versions of the most famous Latin seasoning pair.

The company shared with HOLA! USA five mouthwatering recipes using authentic Latinx sazón.

Sweet & Tangy Plantain Salad by Crystal Rivera (@cookonyournerve)

©Loisa Organic Sazón



Sweet & Tangy Plantain Salad

Ingredients

FOR THE PLANTAINS

2 yellow plantains,* peeled

Olive oil, enough to coat

1/4 tsp Loisa Adobo, per plantain

FOR THE PICKLED ONIONS

2 small red onions, halved then sliced

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

2 garlic cloves, smashed

1 Loisa Bay Leaves

½ tsp Loisa Oregano

¼ tsp Loisa Cumin

½ tsp sugar

Salt and Pepper, to taste

FOR ASSEMBLING

Baked plantains, sliced

2 avocados, diced

½ lb cherry or grape tomatoes halved

Cilantro, chopped, to taste

Pickled onions

Olives or capers (optional)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

For the plantain

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place plantains on a sheet pan and drizzle olive oil over them, spreading the oil evenly around it along with adobo. Bake for 15 minutes on one side and 15 minutes on the other. Set aside.

For the onions

Place all ingredients in a saucepan set under medium heat. Allow it to boil for about 5 minutes, then set aside in a small bowl. I like the onions still to have a tiny bit of crispness to them while remaining a vibrant color. Boil longer for softer.

Assembling

Mix the sweet plantains, tomatoes, avocados, cilantro, and onion mixture. Add in the olives or capers if using. Chill for at least 1-3 hours before serving. If you plan on marinating this salad overnight, add the avocado and tomatoes the next day right before serving. Season with salt and pepper if necessary. Enjoy!

Recipe Note

*Note: For the plantains, I chose slightly blackened ones to assure that they do not lose shape when getting mixed with other ingredients. The blacker, the sweeter, and softer they are. But do you!

Sazón Sweet Potato Fries With Tofu Lime Dip by Cristina Curp (@thecastawaykitchen)

©Loisa Organic Sazón



Sazón Sweet Potato Fries With Tofu Lime Dip

Ingredients