Celebrity Chef Marcela Valladolid shares superfood salad recipe and more essential health tips

Celebrity Chef Marcela Valladolid is on a mission to create a healthier (and more delicious) world. As the reopening phase begins, the former Food Network star serves up tips for everyone to stay as healthy and happy as possible. For one thing, the California native has teamed up with Verizon to celebrate their incredible new bilingual digital health platform Hoy Health, which aims to bring exclusive discounts to qualified customers. “To now be able to provide something super nice and easy to the people I love the most in my life... is exciting and rewarding,” she tells us.

The mom-of-three thrives at the crossroads of health and culture, striving to bring traditional and nutritious Mexican recipes into mainstream America. Above all, she believes cooking from the heart can produce peace. “When we connect to food that brings us comfort, there’s something that happens emotionally, mentally, and brings joy,” she says.

Read our full chat with Chef Valladolid and then try out her new recipe below:

©@ChefMarcela



Chef Marcela Valladolid is looking toward a brighter future with Verizon’s Hoy Health