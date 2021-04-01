5 mouthwatering and adorable desserts to make for Easter

Easter Sunday is around the corner, and we can all agree it is one of the most precious times of the year, especially for the kids. Each time we can find new recipes and new flavor combinations to surprise our little ones — and sometimes ourselves.

Find below mouthwatering and beautiful desserts to make and serve to your family.

Bunny Pancakes

©Simple Mills





Ingredients

1 box Simple Mills Pancake and Waffle Mix

5 large eggs

1/3 cup almond milk

3 tablespoons grapeseed oil or melted coconut oil plus more for cooking

Toppings

Strawberries, blueberries, sliced bananas, and shredded carrots

Directions

Mix Simple Mills Pancake and Waffle Mix with eggs, almond milk, and o il until well combined. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil over medium heat in skillet or griddle. Add pancake mix, 2 tablespoons at a time. When the pancake begins to bubble up, flip to heat the other side. Keep an eye on it, so it doesn‘t burn. Repeat until all batter is cooked. This recipe makes twenty 4“ pancakes. Assemble the bunny pancakes by placing one pancake on a plate. Cut another pancake in half to make the ears and place behind the first pancake. Using a cookie cutter or shot glass, cut out two circles from another pancake and place circles, side by side, on top of the first pancake as cheeks. Top ears with four sliced strawberries. Add 2 sliced bananas and blueberries for the eyes. Cut the bottoms of 2 strawberries for the nose and mouth. Add shredded carrots for whiskers. Repeat for all servings. Enjoy!

Carrot Topped Cupcakes

Ingredients

1 box Simple Mills Vanilla Cake Mix

3 Eggs

1/3 cup Grapeseed or Vegetable Oil

1/3 Cup Water

1 Tbsp Vanilla Extract

1 tsp Cinnamon

1/2 tsp Nutmeg

1 1/4 Cups Shredded Carrots

1/2 Cup Chopped Walnuts

2 Jars Simple Mills Vanilla Frosting

12 Carrot tops, washed, then cut away excess greenery

Directions