Healthy lifestyle with Thalía: 3 heart-healthy recipes using Avocados from Mexico

Every Mexican loves avocados, and there’s no better ambassador to promote this delicious and versatile fruit than Mexican singer, businesswoman, and former actress, Thalía . Considered a Latin pop icon and known as the “Queen of telenovelas,” the global sensation continues venturing into the food industry to educate consumers about the benefits of consuming Avocados from Mexico.

©Avocados from Mexico GALLERY



Thalía

After launching last year “Cooking Healthy with Thalía,” a consumer challenge promoting the positive impact avocados have as part of a healthy diet, the “Amor a la Mexicana” interpreter is back in action. The mom of two is creating exclusive videos and sharing content in the Spanish language channel of Avocado Nation Studios on the Avocados From Mexico website.

“As a Mexican born and raised in my land, avocado is part of our DNA,” said the star to HOLA! USA. “It is part of who we are, our home, and our growth. It is also part of my health, wellness, and exercise lifestyle, and that has been a perfect connection with Avocados from Mexico.”



©Avocados from Mexico GALLERY



On the platform, foodies also will find a compilation of entertaining videos with popular content creators.

“I eat avocado every day,” the singer revealed. ”I eat it with a toast for breakfast with lemon and salt. I also use it on my hair and my face. The avocado is a fabulous multipurpose for me.”

As a mother, Thalía understands the importance of teaching kids how to eat healthily; However, sometimes, parents need to disguise certain fruits and vegetables. “I’m always looking for a way to implement fruits, vegetables, and good protein in my diet,” she says. “And since avocado has almost everything and is so rich and beneficial, that even cutting it into slices and drizzling it with olive oil and serving it with eggs is perfect. I also make avocado in smoothies, and it’s tasty.” The Mexican added that these types of tricks help parents a lot, and I advise them always to be vigilant and create new recipes and ways to incorporate the fruit. “Serve it to them, and don’t let them know until they say they liked what you gave them,” she said.