Nothing like watching your favorite award show eating delicious food that is not only tasty but also quick and easy to prepare. Are you craving pasta? We got you covered! What about risotto and cookies for dessert?

Find below four easy and mouthwatering recipes to enjoy while watching the GRAMMYs.

Barilla Mezzi Rigatoni with Fresh & Sundried Tomatoes, Black Olives & Toasted Walnuts

Serves: 8

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 box Barilla Mezzi Rigatoni

1 clove garlic

2 plum tomatoes, diced

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Salt and black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

6 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 cup sun-dried tomatoes

½ cup black olives, sliced

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 cup toasted walnuts, chopped

Directions

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add salt to taste. Add pasta to boiling water – for authentic “al dente” pasta, simmer for 9 minutes, stirring occasionally. Drain and toss with one tablespoon of olive oil and place on a sheet tray to cool down. In a blender, combine mustard, red wine vinegar, salt, pepper and parsley, and puree. Then, slowly drizzle in the remaining olive oil to make the vinaigrette. In a large bowl, combine the fresh and sun-dried tomatoes and olives, season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the pasta and stir to combine. Add toasted walnuts, serve and enjoy!

Quick Penne Pesto with Tomatoes

Serves: 2

Prep Time: 2 minutes

Cook Time: 3 minutes

Ingredients

1 pouch Barilla Ready Pasta Penne

½ cup cherry tomatoes halved

Salt and pepper to taste

Pine nuts, for garnish

2 tablespoons Barilla Rustic Basil Pesto

½ cup small mozzarella balls

6 fresh basil leaves, shredded

Directions

Tear corner of Barilla Ready Pasta Penne pouch to vent. Heat in the microwave for 60 seconds. Combine tomatoes, cheese, and pesto in a bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add pasta to the bowl and toss. Top with basil and pine nuts. Enjoy!

Springtime Risotto

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients